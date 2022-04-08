Patanjali-Owned Ruchi Soya FPO Listed on Stock Market, Share Price Soars

The follow-on public offering (FPO) of Ruchi Soya Industry Ltd, which is owned by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, was listed in the Indian stock market on Friday, 8 April.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and chairman of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna attended the listing ceremony at the BSE.

The FPO opened at Rs 855 per share – a premium of Rs 205 above its issue price.

Later, the stock jumped by nearly 13 percent to reach Rs 924.85 on the BSE. It also reached a high of Rs 940 during the day and closed at Rs 938, PTI reported.