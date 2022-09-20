Did a Man Offer ‘Namaz’ in a Prayagraj Temple? No, the Claim is False

A video showing a man praying in what appears to be a temple is going viral on the internet with the claim that the man had a gamcha (towel) on his shoulders and was offering namaz (Islamic prayer) in the temple.

Several users have shared the video, including some verified Twitter handles such as Uttarpradesh.org and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's mouthpiece Panchjanya, where the location has been identified as Prayagraj's Civil Lines. The claims also mentioned that it was a temple of Lord Hanuman where the man bowed down to offer prayer.

However, we found that the claim was false. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Prayagraj police, the man offering prayer in the viral clip has been identified as 'Vaibhav Tripathi' who belongs to the Hindu community. It was uploaded on 19 September.