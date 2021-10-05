Video of Baba Ramdev Facing Protestors in Jodhpur Is From 2017
The clip is actually from 2017 when Baba Ramdev visited Alwar, Rajasthan to inaugurate a Patanjali factory.
A video of self-proclaimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev at an airport, showing him being mobbed by a crowd with chants opposing his visit, is being shared on social media claiming that he was recently forced to go back from Jodhpur airport after people protested against him.
However, our team found that the video was from 2017, when Baba Ramdev went to Rajasthan to inaugurate Patanjali Village Industries in Alwar.
CLAIM
The video is being widely shared across social media platforms, with text in Hindi claiming that people chanted slogans against the Yoga guru at Jodhpur airport and he was forced to return from the airport itself.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID to divide the video into keyframes, we ran reverse image searches on a few stills. The results for this search led us to a Facebook post dated 28 September 2018.
As per the caption of this post, Ramdev faced a barrage of questions from the protesters who asked him why he didn't question rising prices and black money "now", but did it when United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre.
We then carried out a keyword search with 'Baba Ramdev Jodhpur airport' on Google, and filtered results by time for reports from 2017. The search was carried out in both Hindi and English.
One of the results obtained was an archived report by Siasat, which carried a different angle of the video. The audio of this clip was the same as the chanting heard in the viral video.
Further, one could note similarities in the location of the two videos, with similar window patterns and the same board marked 'Entrance' visible in both.
Additionally, we came across a report by Amar Ujala dated 28 September 2017, which said that Congress party workers had gathered at the airport to receive the Rajasthan's former Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Lal Dudi when Ramdev stepped out of the airport.
We have not been able to independently verify the date of the incident but given it existed in 2017, it can't be a recent video.
