Fact-Check: Viral Posts About Haldiram's Ownership Are Communal and False

A post claiming that the Indian sweets and snacks company, Haldiram's is under the ownership of a Muslim is doing the rounds on social media. It goes on to claim that the company was sold by "the pervious owner's two grandsons – Yogesh and Naresh Khandelwal".

Haldiram's was recently targeted by right-wing television channel Sudarshan News, who had alleged that the company was writing the ingredients of one of its products (also consumed by people fasting during Navratri) in "Urdu".

However, we found out that the founder of the Haldiram's group, Ganga Bhishen Agarwal (Haldiram) has no grandson named Yogesh or Naresh and the business is still owned by the Agarwal family.