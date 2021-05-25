Govt Looks Away as Ramdev Keeps Spreading COVID Misinformation

After claiming that “lakhs had died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19”, another video of self-proclaimed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has surfaced where he can be seen saying that more than 1,000 doctors died of coronavirus infections despite being fully vaccinated.

He then goes on to mock the doctors and question the effectiveness of the vaccines. But he doesn’t support his argument with any reasoning or evidence.

This, however, is not the first time that Ramdev has made such a misleading statement. He has made several such statements about possible cures, remedies for treating COVID-19 in the past, which have been fact-checked repeatedly.