Fact-Check: Has a Mazar Been Built on Temple Land in Kurukshetra?

On 9 May, right-wing channel, Sudarshan News, tweeted a two-minute-long video from Kurukshetra, Haryana, and claimed that a mazar (mausoleum) was being built on a temple land.

The video shows a man narrating the entire incident as he moves around the area; he goes on to say that this was the place where Lord Krishna delivered the sermon of Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, and that it was now being taken over by the Muslim community.

Terming the incident "land jihad," the channel said it was all a conspiracy.

Sudarshan News is well known for targeting the Muslim community by relying on disinformation. Of the most recent, the channel has been called out for its show titled "UPSC Jihad" and its antics at a Haldiram store for the company's branding of one of its products in Arabic.