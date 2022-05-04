Video of Murder in West Bengal's Berhampore Given False 'Love Jihad' Spin

A gruesome video of the murder of a third-year student of Berhampore Girl's College on Monday, 2 May has gone viral on social media, with many, including the likes of BJP leader Kapil Mishra calling it an instance of "Love Jihad".

The girl, who has been identified as 21-year-old Sutapa Chowdhury, was reportedly killed in Behrampore's Surjya Sen Street on Monday evening by one Susanta Chowdhury, who has been arrested.

Speaking to The Quint, Deputy SP (D&T) Sheikh Shamsuddin said, "This is not a case of love jihad", adding that both – the victim and the accused – belonged to the same religion.