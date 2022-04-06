'Urdu on Haldiram Packet' Claim is Less Fact, More Sudarshan News Masala

With the onset of Navratri, far-right television channel Sudarshan News raked up yet another controversy with its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke alleging a "conspiracy" behind Haldiram's writing the ingredients of one of its products (also consumed by people fasting during Navratri) in "Urdu". (An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.)

Taking a cue from this, the channels' reporter barged inside an outlet of the store in Delhi-NCR and questioned the company on the use of the language accusing them of "hiding something".