WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Misinformation Around Hanuman Chalisa Row
From misinformation around Hanuman Chalisa row to brand ownerships, here's what misled people this week
From misinformation around the Hanuman Chalisa row to communal angle given to brand ownerships and incidents of personal and political feud, here's a roundup of all that misled people this week.
1. Video of Murder in West Bengal's Berhampore Given False 'Love Jihad' Spin
A video of the murder of a third-year student of Berhampore Girl's College on 2 May was shared massively on social media by many including BJP Leader Kapil Mishra, claiming that the girl was a Hindu, while the boy was a Muslim, calling it an instance of "Love Jihad".
The Quint reached out to the deputy superintendent of Murshidabad police Sheikh Shamsuddin, who clarified that it was not a case of love jihad and that both – the victim and the accused – were Hindus.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Fact-Check: No, Adyar Ananda Bhavan Hasn't Been Sold Off to a Muslim Group
A photograph of an ornate box with Arabic text and the logos of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, a vegetarian restaurant chain headquartered in Chennai, and its sister brand A2B was shared on social media with a claim that the chain has been taken over by a Muslim Group, who exhibit photos of the "original" owners of Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Hindu gods to retain their customers while openly distributing the Quran.
Speaking to The Quint, Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Moon Graphics, one of the vendors that prints boxes for A2B, rubbished the viral claims clarifying that the company is still owned and managed by the founder's family and the packaging was designed to appeal their Muslim customers.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. No, This Man Wasn’t Attacked for Not Participating in Iftar Party in Bangladesh
A photo of an injured man, bound to a tree was shared, with the claim that it shows Jitendra Kanti Guha, a Hindu leader in Chittagong, Bangladesh, who was attacked by a local Awami League leader Mohammed Jasim for refusing to participate in an ‘Iftar party’.
Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha also shared the photo with the same claim.
The Quint got in touch with Taposh Guha, Jiten Kanti Guha’s brother, who clarified that Mohammed Jasim showed up unannounced at the party where Jiten was present and attacked him due to preexisting personal animosity.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Old Video of Hanuman Chalisa Recitation in London Revived Amid Ongoing Row
A 1:56 minute video of a group of people reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the Tower Bridge in London was shared to claim that it is a recent event that took place after Raj Thackaray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers whenever azan will be played on loudspeakers.
We found out that the video is from 2021, when International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, a spiritual organisation, had celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in London's Tower Bridge on 30 August 2021.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Video of Fight Over Property Among Family Members Given False Communal Spin
A video of a fight between two groups of people was shared widely to claim that it shows people from the Muslim community attacking others in Delhi's Sangam Vihar.
However, we found that the video shows a fight that broke out between the members of the same family due to a property dispute in Sonia Vihar, Delhi.
This was also confirmed to The Quint by Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana who said that the fight was between two brothers.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.