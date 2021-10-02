The Truth Behind 'Hindu Khatre Mein Hai' & 'Love Jihad' Claims

English Script: Mayank Chawla

Have you heard statements like ‘Hindus are in danger’, ‘By 2050, the Muslim population will surpass Hindu population’, ‘Hindus being forcibly converted’, or ‘Hindus are victims of a conspiracy?’ These messages are frequently circulated on social media platforms and even forwarded on WhatsApp.

But, will the Muslim population surpass the Hindu population by 2050? Is there any truth to these theories? The answer is a big No; and that forces us to ask, ‘Janab Aese Kaise?‘