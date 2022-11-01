What Data Says About BJP's Performance in Gujarat in the Last Decade?

In 1995, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat Assembly elections under the leadership of Keshubhai Patel. Twenty seven years later, the party continues to be in power.

The BJP has been hailed for its 'Gujarat model' of development under Chief Minister Narendra Modi, before his elevation to national politics. As the state prepares to go to polls, the saffron party is competing against the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to remain in power in their bastion.

But how has the party performed in the state in the last decade? We decided to look at some of the key indicators like economic growth, employment opportunities, crime statistics, health indicators and more to measure the party's performance.