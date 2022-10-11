Conversion Row: Rajendra Pal Gautam's Exit Reveals 4 Aspects About 'New India'

The resignation of Aam Aadmi Party minister in Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam for participating in a mass conversion of Dalits to Buddhism, reflects several important aspects of the present state of Indian politics.

But before we get to that, a few facts.

The fact is that Rajendra Pal Gautam did nothing wrong. He participated in a ceremony that was initiated none other than by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The alleged "remarks against Hindu Gods" were just a vow that after conversion to Buddhism, people won't worship Hindu deities such as Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ram, Krishna, Gauri and Ganpati. This is part of Babasaheb's 22 vows and at no point were the deities abused, unlike what the BJP is claiming.

The function itself takes place every year in different parts of the country to commemorate Babasaheb's conversion to Buddhism.

(Read this piece by The Quint's Tejas Harad to know more about the ceremony)