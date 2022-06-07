World Bank Cuts India’s FY 2022-23 Economic Growth Forecast to 7.5%
This is the second time that it has revised its GDP growth forecast for India in the current fiscal 2022-23.
The World Bank, on Tuesday, 7 June, cut India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.5 percent as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions continue to make recovery difficult.
This is the second time that the World Bank has revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for India in the current fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).
"In India, growth is forecast to edge down to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year 2022/23, with headwinds from rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions offsetting buoyancy in the recovery of services consumption from the pandemic," the World Bank said in its latest issue of the Global Economic Prospects.
In April, it had slashed the forecast from 8.7 percent to 8 percent and now it is projected at 7.5 percent.
(This story will be updated.)
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.