Cow Crisis in Gujarat: Will BJP Survive Bovine Blow in Its Upcoming Elections?

Shastri claimed that, “A negligible subsidy of Rs 8 per cow per day, which was being given to the gaushalas, was stopped after Narendra Modi took over as the chief minister in 2001. Later, when several regions in North Gujarat and other places got flooded in 2015 and 2017 in the rains and during 2020 and 2021, the Vijay Rupani Government gave a subsidy of Rs 25 per cow a day but only for two to three months.”

“As against this,” he went on, “the Rajasthan Government has spent Rs 4,500 crore after Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister in 2018 and this is about Rs 50 per cow per day. The Uttarakhand Government itself runs 1,000 gaushalas. Why can’t the BJP make a regular annual provision for Gujarat, while it swears by the gaumata?” said Shastri.

He says more than 50% of the 8,900 cows in the Deesa-Rajpur gaushala have been sent there by the State Government on orders of various local courts wherever the strays are impounded.

“Isn’t it the responsibility of the government to maintain them? They send them to us because they have no land available to keep the cows. Doesn’t the police keep the goods they catch in their custody?” Mahesh Dave, a trustee of Deesa as well as another gaushala, adds, “The cows we keep are not our cows, we don’t bring them, they are brought to us by various government agencies or private persons. We are a charity.”