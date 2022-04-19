PM Modi to Inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat
Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, was welcomed by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar on Tuesday, 19 April.
Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, was welcomed by D Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, in Delhi on Tuesday. He will be joining PM Modi and PM of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the groundbreaking ceremony of WHO-GCTM.
"GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness," a press release by the prime minister's office said.
Ahead of the inauguration, which is scheduled for 3:30 pm, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at the Banas Dairy Sankul in Banaskantha.
More About GCTM
A curtain-raiser press conference was organised by the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday to discuss two developments in the field of traditional medicine in India – the event of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush said, "Both the events will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit presents an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era, where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge, and use it to serve the world," Mint reported.
He added, "Global Centre for Traditional Medicine represents WHO's and India's outstanding commitment to global health. Standing at the juncture of advanced technology and ancient wisdom, the only way ahead of us is upwards."
(With inputs from Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.