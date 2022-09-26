Rajasthan Crisis | How It Unfolded: 90+ MLAs Quit Over Making Pilot CM
Gehlot loyalists resist the 'one-person one-position' rule amid his bid to become Congress president.
Before the next Congress president could be elected, it seems that the party has mired itself into a political crisis in Rajasthan, with over 90 Rajasthan Congress MLAs submitting their resignation to Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday, 25 September.
This comes amid a lack of consensus over making Sachin Pilot the chief minister, following Ashok Gehlot’s bid to become the Congress president.
The Gehlot-camp MLAs are slated to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.
Here’s How the Crisis Unfolded:
As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot confirmed his nomination for the post of Congress president, apprehensions arose about Sachin Pilot succeeding Gehlot as the chief minister of the state.
According to reports, Ashok Gehlot had been reluctant about leaving the post of CM to Pilot, and sources said that he would prefer a loyalist to succeed him. “All Congressmen unanimously keep faith on the Congress president, and today also, you will get a glimpse of it,” he said.
Gehlot loyalists expressed their disdain for Sachin Pilot becoming the new chief minister of Rajasthan, claiming that they wanted Gehlot to continue in the top post.
Chief Minister Gehlot, a few hours before the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, said, “What more can a person expect, now the new generation should get a chance so that we can together provide leadership in the country.”
Gehlot loyalists rebelled when Rahul Gandhi insisted that the “one man one post” maxim be followed, which meant that Gehlot would have to quit the post of chief minister of Rajasthan.
More than 90 Gehlot loyalists had brought up Pilot’s rebellion in 2020 at an earlier meeting on Sunday and said that the new chief minister must be one who supported the government in 2020.
Congress MLAs arrived at Gehlot’s residence for the CLP meeting. Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas expressed that “all MLAs are angry and are resigning. We are going to the party president for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them.”
The Congress MLAs arrived at Speaker CP Joshi’s residence, where Khachariyawas told reporters, “Party doesn’t listen to us, decisions are being taken without it.”
92 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, including Independents, submitted their resignation to Speaker CP Joshi at his residence.
In a phone conversation with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, while referring to the current political situation in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, “I have nothing in my hands, MLAs are angry.”
Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi said that he had faith in the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and expected the high command to take the right decision to end the crisis in the state. “We have kept our point (across) and expect that our demands will be considered when the final decision is taken by the high command. We want the party to take care of people who have been loyal to Congress,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Congress Party
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.