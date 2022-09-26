Rajasthan Crisis | How It Unfolded: 90+ MLAs Quit Over Making Pilot CM

Before the next Congress president could be elected, it seems that the party has mired itself into a political crisis in Rajasthan, with over 90 Rajasthan Congress MLAs submitting their resignation to Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday, 25 September.

This comes amid a lack of consensus over making Sachin Pilot the chief minister, following Ashok Gehlot’s bid to become the Congress president.

The Gehlot-camp MLAs are slated to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.