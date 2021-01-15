WebQoof Recap: Of 5G Killing Birds, False Claims about Signal App

A viral message on social media claimed to reveal details of Signal application. The viral message appealed to all Indians to download Signal app, which allegedly will be a ‘huge boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The message claimed that the app has been created by a poor villager’s son from Uttar Pradesh, who is an IIT graduate.

It further says that organisations like NASA and UNESCO have awarded the app the ‘Best New App of 2021’ because it is allegedly the first app to use the code in Sanskrit.