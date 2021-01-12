Old Image of Sikh Man Offering Namaz Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest

An old photo of a man wearing a turban and offering namaz inside a mosque has been shared by writer Harinder S Sikka and other social media users, with the false claim that he is one of the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders.

But we have found out that the image is at least five years old and could be traced back to 2016 when social media users had posted images of a Sikh man offering namaz. While, the identity of the man could not be established, the existence of the picture in 2016 makes it evident that it’s not related to the ongoing farmers’ protest.