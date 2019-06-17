Everything You Need to Know About 5G Technology

The spread of the 5G ecosystem in India is expected to be more protracted than in other countries.

"5G connections in India are forecast to reach 88 million by 2025, leaving India trailing regional peers such as China, which is set to see almost 30 percent of its total connection base on 5G by 2025," according to a GSMA Intelligence report released in May 2019.

Here are some hurdles to the development of a 5G ecosystem in India:

Overpricing of 5G at Auctions



Rajan Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), stated that the government of India has overpriced the base auction of 5G to telecom operators – each unit of 5G spectrum has a base price of Rs 492 crore ($69.2 million). In South Korea, the same band was priced at roughly Rs 131 crore per MHz in auctions held in June. Telecommunications operators in India, particularly Bharti Airtel & Vodafone-Idea are already struggling because Reliance Jio’s extremely low pricing of data plans is eating away at their profits.

Lack of Spectrum

The spectrum for 5G services is available only in 700 MHz and 3,300-3,600 MHz bands. However, after the Department of Space & Defence forces staked their claims only 175 MHz of spectrum is available for commercial usage. According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, this will be enough for just two players, given that each operator needs blocks of at least 80-100 MHz to offer real services.