Clip of Cops Paying Homage at Dargah Goes Viral Without Context

A video of Mumbai Police officials paying obeisance at the shrine of Sufi saint Makhdoom Mahimi, at Mahim Dargah, is being shared on several social media platforms to insinuate that the tradition has been started by the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

However, we found that the said tradition almost dates back to 100 years. Several news reports point out that Mahimi has been the patron saint of Mumbai Police since the 15th century.