No, Reliance Is Not Donating a Solar Power Plant To the Ram Temple

A source close to Reliance industries told us that the viral claim is false.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A viral message on social media is being shared with a false claim that the Reliance Group has donated a Solar Power Plant to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Trust.
i

A viral message on social media is being shared with a false claim that the Reliance Group has donated a Solar Power Plant to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Trust.

CLAIM

The claim, which is being massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter, reads: “सुना है कि रिलांयस ने राम मंदिर को सौर ऊर्जा कम्प्लीट प्लांट भेंट किया है।जनरेटर की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी मंदिर को

(Translation: We’ve heard that Reliance has donated a Solar Power Plant to the Ram Mandir. The temple will not need a generator now.)

An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/cM1ZZ">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/pKa0i">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/1hZpg">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
Also Read
No, Kejriwal Didn’t Offer Namaz At Jama Masjid For New Year’s Day
No, Kejriwal Didn’t Offer Namaz At Jama Masjid For New Year’s Day

WHAT WE FOUND

We searched on Google with ‘Reliance donation for Ram Mandir’ and found a report by Hindustan Times dated 28 December 2020, which stated that a nationwide donation drive for the temple will start only from 15 January.

No, Reliance Is Not Donating a Solar Power Plant To the Ram Temple
(Photo: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

Further, there were no reports on any donation by Reliance to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust.

Next, we reached out to Reliance and a source close to the company told us that the claim is false and if such a donation will be made, the group will announce it via official channels.

Clearly, a fabricated claim about Reliance donating a Solar Power Plant to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was circulated on the internet. A similar claim about Mukesh Ambani donating Rs 500 crore for the construction of the temple went viral in 2019 and was debunked by fact-checking website BOOM.

Also Read
Did PM Modi Say Vajpayee Started the First Metro in the Country?
Did PM Modi Say Vajpayee Started the First Metro in the Country?

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!