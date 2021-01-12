Old Video of Tractor Stunts Shared As Republic Day Parade Practice

A reverse image search led us to a video uploaded on YouTube on 10 February 2020, with the title, “सुभाष हरियाणा Swaraj 855 स्टंट मारने के लिए ग्राउंड का जायजा लेता हुआ.”

(Translation: “Subhash Haryana Swaraj 855 taking stock of the ground to perform stunts.”)

A keyword search of ‘सुभाष tractor stunt’ also led us to several other YouTube videos that identified the man as Subhash Lathwal, who performs stunts on his Swaraj 855 tractor.

We then looked up Lathwal on Facebook and found the original video on his page, which he had uploaded on 3 February 2020.

Clearly, the video cannot be of a recent practice session for the 26 January parade.