Clipped Video of Pak PM’s Remark Shared With a False Spin

A viral video showing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remark on the Indian government has gone viral with the claim that he admitted that India hasn’t seen a government as “strong and iron-willed” in the last 73 years.

However, we found that the viral video is a smaller version of a longer video, in which Khan can be heard saying, “If Pakistan needs a stronger army, then it needs it today. And why is it needed? Because our neighbouring country...in 73 years India didn’t have a government like it has today...the government that is totalitarian, racist, anti-Muslim, anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan...never has such a government been formed...and what they are doing to Kashmiris...”