WebQoof Recap: Of Bihar Polls & Biden Losing Prez-Elect Status

Social media posts claiming that RealClearPolitics withdrew President-elect Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 US presidential elections have gone viral. The claim goes on to say that by losing the state, Biden has effectively lost the President-elect status.

Former New York City Mayor and President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani tweeted that, “#FakeNews won’t cover law suit which will invalidate 3,00,000 or more crooked democrat votes votes in Philly. Real Clear Politics just took PA away from Biden and made it a toss up.[sic]”