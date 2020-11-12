Video of Fight in Brazil Passed Off as Attack on Muslim in France

A CCTV video of a man beating up two men has gone viral with a false claim that it shows a Muslim man fighting back two French men in France. The same footage is also viral with another claim that says that the footage is from Kuwait and shows the fight between an Egyptian man and two Kuwaiti men.

However, we found that the incident was neither from France nor Kuwait. The fight seen in the video took place at a restaurant in Minas Gerais, Brazil.