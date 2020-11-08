‘A Victory For We The People,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden

"I know times have been challenging. Especially the last several months. The grief, sorrow, and pain, the worries and the struggles, but we have also witnessed your courage, your resilience and the generosity of your spirit. For four years, you marched and organised for equality and justice, for our lives and for our planet and then you voted. And you delivered a clear message".

"You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," said Kamala Harris. She makes history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president.

"And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America."