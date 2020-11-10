Fake Viral Letter Says Modi Chose Giriraj Singh As Bihar CM

Further, we did not find any relevant news reports which corroborated the claim made in the letter, which is very unlikely at the time of elections.

As illustrated, a fake letter was circulated ahead of the counting day in the Bihar assembly election.

Moreover, this is not the first time that a fake letter attributed to Prime Minister Modi went viral on the internet. The Quint had earlier debunked a similar letter which claimed that the PM wrote a congratulatory message to the Chief Justice of India after the Ayodhya verdict in 2019.