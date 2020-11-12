NDA Got Poll Victory Through Money, Muscle, Deceit: RJD’s Tejashwi

“We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated,” alleged Tejashwi, casting doubts on the electoral process.

Yadav drew attention to the established rules of counting postal ballots first before Electronic Voting Macines (EVMs) can be counted, claiming that not all postal ballots were counted.



He demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies which were counted in the end.



Tejashwi Yadav pointed out that, “It is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 seats more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats.”



Tejashwi has been unanimously elected by the 109 Mahagathbandhan MLAs as their leader.