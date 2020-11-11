2018 Video Shared As Funeral of Teen Who Beheaded Teacher in Paris

The video is from 2018, two years before the Chechen teen was shot by the French Police for the beheading of Samuel Paty, a French teacher.

A reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led us to a report on news site, Caucasian Knot, dated 5 August 2018.

The report states that Yusup Temirkhanov, who was serving a sentence in the Omsk colony for the murder of Yuri Budanov, had died in the hospital of natural causes. Tens of thousands of people gathered in the village of Geldagan, to take part in the funeral.