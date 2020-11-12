JNU & Jamia Give Free Accommodation to J&K Muslim Students? No!

A screenshot with a picture of the J&K Hostel at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi has gone viral with a false claim that a “hostel in JNU” is offering accommodation to Muslim students free of cost.

Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi does not have a hostel named ‘J&K Hostel’ and neither does it give free accommodation to students of a particular religion.

Regarding the J&K Hostel in the JMI University, we found that it does not offer free accommodation or any preference to students on the basis of religion or state of residence.