WebQoof Recap: Of US Elections & Arnab Goswami’s Arrest

Two photos which show a cop thrashing a man are being circulated with a false claim that it is the Maharashtra Police thrashing senior journalist and Republic TV Founder Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on Wednesday, 4 November, in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The photos were shared by BJP leader Gaurav Goel on his official Twitter account with a claim, “Can't believe he is # ArnabGoswami. If it's real.....Maharashtra Govt has asked for the dooms day (sic).”