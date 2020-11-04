Indian Media Falls for Fake Tweet on France Revoking 183 Pak Visas

Several Indian media outlets, including DNA, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and News18 published a report on 1 November, Sunday, falsely claiming that France had “cancelled visitor visas of 183 Pakistani nationals and 118 nationals have been forcibly deported”.

However, the reports were based on a tweet from an imposter account called Consulate General Of Pakistan France (@PakConsulateFr). The original Twitter account of the Embassy of Pakistan in France (@PakInFrance) clarified that the tweet by the imposter account was not true.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “attacking Islam” by encouraging the display of Prophet Muhammad’s cartoons.