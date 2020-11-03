False News About Kapil Dev’s Death Goes Viral on Social Media

The 1983 cricket World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, has become the latest victim of a death hoax. The rumour about his death came shortly after the 61-year-old underwent a successful emergency coronary angioplasty on 23 October 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

However, the rumours were quashed by Dev himself when he released a video of himself thanking his well-wishers and appeared in a televised cricket analysis show.