Pak Demands Recalling of Envoy from France, One That Doesn’t Exist

According to a report by ANI, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was one the movers of the resolution in National Assembly was aware that the Pakistan embassy in France does not have an ambassador but did not oblige to the house by informing them.

Muslims across the world have called for the boycott of French products, as the protest over the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad intensifies. Following the murder of French teacher, over a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, French president Emmanuel Macron had said that country will not give up cartoons.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old of Chechen origin beheaded a teacher near Paris who had shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.