Biden Draws Lesser Crowd Than Trump? Here’s The Missing Context

However, it is important to note that local media reported that the tour bus aimed at giving out campaign signs, stickers and other paraphernalia to ensure Democratic signage across the Arizona state. Biden and Vice President candidate Kamala Harris were not present at the rally.

As opposed to this, Trump’s rally in Iowa invited a ‘huge’ crowd without any social-distancing or precautionary measures for COVID-19.

The New York Times has also reported on the opposite campaign strategies. Trump has repeatedly stressed on the strength of numbers for his rallies, while Biden has slammed him for putting ‘thousands at risk.’

“I’ve been responsible. We have not been doing these super-spreading events,” Biden stated.

A recent study from researchers at Stanford University has also found that about 18 election rallies by US President Donald Trump are estimated to have led to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and more than 700 deaths.

BBC also reported that “citing the pandemic, Mr Biden has limited his public appearances, conducting interviews from a makeshift TV studio in his basement, leading the Trump campaign to dub him ‘Hidin' Biden.’”

Evidently, a comparison of crowds at Trump’s and Biden’s rallies is unfair and misleading.