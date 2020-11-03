‘Let’s Bring This Home,’ Says Joe Biden, as US Gears Up for Polls

“Let's bring this home,” wrote Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter on Tuesday, 3 November, hours before the United States goes into Election Day in what has been one of the most historically divisive presidential elections in the country.

Biden’s tweet, which came hours before the polls open in the US to choose the 46th president of the country, also had a photo of the Democrat nominee along with a reminder to the people of what he has phrased his contest against US President Donald Trump as - “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”.