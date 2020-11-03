Old Video of Muslims Offering Namaz on Streets of France Revived

The claim along with the video reads: “फ्रांस मे मुस्लिमो को नमाज पढ़ते हुए कैसे परेशान किया जा रहा है. धर्म कोई भी मगर ये गलत है”

(Translated: In France, how Muslims are facing troubles while offering namaz. Irrespective of religion, this is wrong.)

The video uploaded by ‘Only Famous Things here’ had garnered nearly two lakh views and 3,000 shares at the time of publishing the article.