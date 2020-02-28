WebQoof Recap: From Violence in Northeast Delhi to Trump’s Visit

To counter this narrative, some social media users started propagating that the video was from ‘Samastipur in Bihar’ and that it was old.

The Delhi Police too issued a “clarification” saying that no mosque was vandalised in Ashok Vihar (an initial confusion which was caused due to the similar name of two places, the other being Ashok Nagar), but did not mention anything about whether the incident ever happened or not.

The Quint visited the location and found that Badi Masjid, located in Gali (lane) number 5 of Ashok Nagar was burnt and vandalised. According to eyewitnesses and those living near the mosque, houses of locals were also looted and gutted.

