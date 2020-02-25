Man in Kapil Mishra’s Video Isn’t the One in Jaffrabad Gun Clip
A day after a man wielding a gun — who was identified as Shahrukh and later arrested by Delhi Police — was seen in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, his photograph from the incident started circulating online with the claim that he was the same man seen in BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s video.
Mishra, who was present at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday, 23 February, had given a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police, adding that if the roads are not cleared in the next three days, they will ‘take charge of the situation’.
A picture collage has been shared on Twitter and Facebook with a caption which reads, “ये रही आतंकवादी शाहरुख़ की असली तस्वीर कपिल मिश्रा के साथ?” [Translation: This is the real photograph of terrorist Shahrukh with Kapil Mishra]
The same post has been shared on Facebook too.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Firstly, the image on the top has been taken from a video which was circulated on social media widely on Monday, 24 February.
At 0:14 second mark, the protester could be seen holding a gun to the cop’s head. This man in the video has been identified as a 33-year-old Shahrukh, who was initially detained and later arrested by Delhi Police. We could find a clearly picture of this man on PTI.
While The Quint has not been able to identify the man in Kapil Mishra’s video, we were able to compare the two pictures and establish that the two individuals are not the same.
Clearly, the two individuals in the photographs attached below are different.
The Quint tried to get in touch with Mishra to identify the man who was a part of his crowd. This story will be updated as and when we receive a response.
