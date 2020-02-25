Man in Kapil Mishra’s Video Isn’t the One in Jaffrabad Gun Clip

A day after a man wielding a gun — who was identified as Shahrukh and later arrested by Delhi Police — was seen in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, his photograph from the incident started circulating online with the claim that he was the same man seen in BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s video.

Mishra, who was present at a pro-CAA rally in Maujpur on Sunday, 23 February, had given a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police, adding that if the roads are not cleared in the next three days, they will ‘take charge of the situation’.