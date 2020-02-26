Delhi Violence: Fake Messages Claim DCP Amit Sharma Has Died
The violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act broke out in Jafrabad-Maujpur on Sunday, 23 February, and spread to different parts of northeast Delhi district on Monday, 24 February. Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Delhi’s Chand Bagh.
CLAIM
Now, a viral message claims that after Ratan Lal, DCP Amit Sharma, too, had passed away. This message is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was injured during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi on Monday, 24 February, a senior official had said. The 2010-batch IPS officer suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj, the official had said.
We found that news agency ANI had posted an update about his health on 25 February, stating that the DCP is conscious and “out of danger.”
“He underwent a surgery last night and his CT Scan was done this morning. He is safe and out of danger,” the tweet added.
Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal told The Quint that his condition is stable and improving. “DCP Amit Sharma has been put off the the ventilator and presently is admitted to ICU. His condition is stable and is improving.”
Clearly, the claim of Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma passing away amid during the clashes in Delhi is completely false.
