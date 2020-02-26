Delhi Violence: Fake Messages Claim DCP Amit Sharma Has Died

The violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act broke out in Jafrabad-Maujpur on Sunday, 23 February, and spread to different parts of northeast Delhi district on Monday, 24 February. Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Delhi’s Chand Bagh.

