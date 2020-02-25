What We Know About the Gun-Wielding Man in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

Massive violence erupted in parts of Delhi on Monday, 24 February, as anti-Citizenship law and pro-Citizenship law protesters got into a scuffle that escalated into stone-pelting and arson resulting in the death of seven, including a policeman.

Amid the rising tension, a photograph of a man wielding a gun in Jaffrabad started doing the rounds on the internet claiming that he was a pro-CAA protester who was brandishing a gun on the streets. The man, who was later identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

It must be noted that his political affiliation and which group he belonged to is a matter of investigation, but contrary to the social media claims, the visuals hint at a different story.