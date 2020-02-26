Delhi Mosque Vandalism Video Was Wrongly Labelled ‘Fake’ by Media

As unabated violence continued in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, 25 February, a video of a mosque being vandalised in the Ashok Nagar area started doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that the situation in the National Capital was grim.

The video showed men climbing on top of the mosque’s minaret, carrying a saffron flag and the Tricolour, and vandalising it amid cheers and shouting in the background.