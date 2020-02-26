Delhi Mosque Vandalism Video Was Wrongly Labelled ‘Fake’ by Media
As unabated violence continued in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, 25 February, a video of a mosque being vandalised in the Ashok Nagar area started doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that the situation in the National Capital was grim.
The video showed men climbing on top of the mosque’s minaret, carrying a saffron flag and the Tricolour, and vandalising it amid cheers and shouting in the background.
(Note: The Quint has decided to not use the video due to its inflammatory content.)
To counter this narrative, some people were quick to claim that the video was from ‘Samastipur in Bihar’ and that it was old.
In fact, Delhi Police too issued a “clarification” saying that no mosque was vandalised in Ashok Vihar (an initial confusion which was caused due to the similar name of two places, the other being Ashok Nagar), but said nothing about this incident.
Times Now, in its prime-time bulletin, too ran the police version and referred to the video as ‘fake’.
The Quint visited the location to find out the facts and what exactly had transpired in the afternoon of 25 February in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.
Mosque Was Vandalised and Burnt
The mosque, called Badi Masjid, is located in the Gali Number 5 of Ashok Nagar where the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses and those living near the mosque, houses of locals were looted and gutted by arson.
Speaking to The Quint, a 24-year-old resident of the area, Danish, said that the mosque was vandalised around 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
“We were calling the police since 12 in the afternoon but they came in only at 2 pm and stayed for nearly 5-6 minutes. Moments after they left, the mosque was burnt and vandalised,” he added.
A flag which bears the image of lord Hanuman and an inscription of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and the national flag, are still flying atop the mosque.
Danish further added that four Muslim families, who live behind the mosque, were targeted and their houses were attacked and looted by a mob.
Earlier on Tuesday, The Wire’s Naomi Barton, who witnessed the incident, also took to Twitter to clarify that the incident had, in fact, occured in Delhi and that the mosque was burnt in front of her eyes.
Incidents of violence were reported from nearby areas as well, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones being hurled and shops set ablaze.
Rioters damaged fire tenders in Gokulpuri, raised incendiary slogans and set ablaze fruit carts and rickshaws in the violence-hit Maujpur and surrounding areas, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
