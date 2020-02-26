Aurangabad Car Accident Shared as Hindus Thrashed in Delhi Arson

The article carries the same video as the one that is viral on social media. We also found an article published by The Times of India on 21 February with the headline, “18 booked for assaulting bus driver, conductor.”

According to the article, the incident took place near Hotel Amrapali on the Aurangabad-Nashik road when a bus “scrapped” a car after overtaking it. The bus driver, identified as Sudhakar Shamrao Shirsath, was assaulted by the suspects who were in the car.

Speaking to The Quint, Inspector of Kannad City Police Station, Rameshwar Renge, said that there is no communal angle to the incident and it was a case of overtaking. He also said that as opposed to the news report, six people were arrested in connection with the incident.