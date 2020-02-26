Old Video of Delhi’s Inderlok Passed off as Situation ‘Right Now’
The violence that followed clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jafrabad-Maujpur on Sunday, 23 February, spread across northeast Delhi on Monday, 24 February, in areas including Bhajanpura and Chand Bagh.
CLAIM
Now, a video is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows the situation of Delhi’s Inderlok area “right now.” The video shows a huge amount of people gathering near a metro station with some raising placards in their hands.
The video has been massively shared on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim along with the video is misleading. While the viral video is from Delhi’s Inderlok area, it’s a two-month-old incident and took place on 20 December 2019.
Monica Bharadwaj, DCP North Delhi, told The Quint that the situation was peaceful on Wednesday, 26 February, and that the incident took place two months ago after Friday prayers.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The official Twitter handle of DCP North Delhi tweeted that the video in circulation is an old one and that the Inderlok area is “peaceful.”
DCP North Delhi Monica Bharadwaj told The Quint that while the video is from Inderlok, it’s two months old.
“The video is from Delhi’s Inderlok area, however it’s nearly two-months-old and took place after Friday prayers. The incident is in context to CAA.”
The Quint spoke to a local shopkeeper who, too, corroborated that the situation has been peaceful and no such agitation took place in the area on Wednesday.
Further, speaking to The Quint, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) PRO, said “no such reports have been received.”
MULTIPLE POSTS SHARED IN DECEMBER FROM INDERLOK AREA
While we were not able to find the same video being shared earlier, we found multiple videos and photos of the same area, shot from a different angles, and uploaded on 20 December 2019.
In the below video, at 0:16 seconds, name of the metro station can be clearly seen as ‘Inderlok.’
We found visual similarities in the viral video and the ones that were uploaded in December from the same area. The top left is a screengrab of the viral video, while all the others are screengrabs of the December videos from Inderlok.
Several people holding placards can be seen in all the photos.
We also found similarities in the structure of the metro station between the viral video and the video that was shared in December in which you can clearly see Inderlok written.
Clearly, a two-month-old incident that took place in Inderlok is being passed off to create panic by claiming that the situation in Delhi’s Inderlok area is tense as of 26 February amid the clashes in Delhi.
