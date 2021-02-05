WebQoof Recap: Of Rihanna’s Image & Kejriwal’s Video on Farm Laws

An image of Rihanna purportedly posing with a Pakistani flag went viral on social media, hours after the song-songwriter tweeted in support of farmers protesting against the new farm legislations introduced by the Modi government in September 2020.

However, we found that the said image is morphed. In reality, Rihanna had posed with a flag supporting the West Indies cricket team.

A side-by-side comparison of the viral image with the original one can be seen below.