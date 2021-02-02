Old Video of Cops Breaking CCTV Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
We found that the said video if from the anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Khureji area.
A video purportedly showing police official smashing a CCTV camera on a road is doing the rounds on social media, with a claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ protest against the new farm legislations introduced in September 2020.
However, we found that the said video is from the anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Khureji area, and the incident first came to light in February 2020.
CLAIM
In the aforementioned video, a person can also be heard in the background describing what is happening and saying that the cops are breaking CCTV cameras using sticks. Multiple users are now sharing the video, linking it to the farmers’ protest.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on one the frames. This directed us to the same video uploaded by several users on Facebook in February 2020, much before the farmers’ protest started.
A keyword search using ‘Delhi Police destroys CCTV cameras’ directed us to a report by The Quint dated 26 February 2020, which carried the same video.
Quoting sources from the area, the report mentions that the video is from Delhi’s Khureji. A shopkeeper on condition of anonymity had told The Quint that the police broke CCTV cameras installed on the roads and inside shops in that area.
A report by Scroll, which carried the video corroborated these details.
Clearly, an old video from anti-CAA protests has been revived to claim that police is destroying CCTV cameras installed at places where farmers are registering protests.
