No, 200 Delhi Policemen Haven’t Resigned in Support of Farmers
The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer confirmed that the claim of a ‘mass resignation’ was false.
A video of police officers chanting ‘jai jawan, jai kisan’ has gone viral with a false claim that 200 Delhi Police officers resigned in support of the farmers’ protest.
The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), however, confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the claim was ‘fake.’ The video actually shows the police official motivating other personnel to engage with the farmers peacefully during the Republic Day rally.
CLAIM
The video was shared with a claim in Punjabi, which translates to “Delhi Police mutiny: More than 200 employees resign, support farmers’ agitation. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”
Facebook page ‘Viral Videos’ shared the video, garnering over 200,000 views and 10,000 shares at the time of writing this video.
The video was shared by users with the same claim in Hindi.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A keyword search led us to the video on the Times of India, according to which, Joint Commissioner SS Yadav was seen at Mukarba Chowk on 26 January, ‘appealing’ to the farmers to take the designated route during their rally.
In the video, the police official can be clearly heard saying in Hindi, “Make them understand peacefully, or they will go over us,” after which the group chants, “Jai jawan, jai kisan.” There’s no indication of a ‘mass resignation.’
The Quint’s WebQoof team reached out to the Delhi Police PRO who stated that the claim was “fake.”
Further, the video was tweeted by Odisha’s senior IPS officer Arun Bothra, who identified the man in viral video as his batchmate, Joint Commissioner Surender Singh Yadav.
The video was also shared by news agency Prasar Bharati, stating that the “Joint Commissioner asked Delhi Police to remain calm and peaceful while trying to ease the situation on Republic Day.”
We have also reached out to IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav and the story will be updated when a response is received.
Evidently, a video of a police official chanting ‘jai jawan, jai kisan,’ has been shared with false claims. The Quint’s WebQoof team has debunked several other claims around the farmers’ protest, which can be viewed here.
