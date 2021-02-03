‘Monitoring Closely’: Rihanna Sparks Global Support for Farmers

India’s farmers have been protesting in the biting cold winter for over 70 days, and now their struggle against the contentious farm laws has started to garner international support.

Ever since singer-actor Rihanna, with over a hundred million followers of her own, tweeted about the farmers’ protest, various figures of international acclaim have come forward with their expressions of solidarity. These include climate activist Reta Thunberg, youtuber Lily Singh, Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa, lawmakers from different countries, as well as other popular entertainers from all over the world.

Here are some of the tweets by international celebrities, in support of farmers in India.