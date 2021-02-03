‘Monitoring Closely’: Rihanna Sparks Global Support for Farmers

Here are some of the tweets by international celebrities, in support of farmers in India.

Mekhala Saran
Ever since singer-actor Rihanna, with over a hundred million followers of her own, tweeted about the farmers’ protest, various figures of international acclaim have come forward with their expressions of solidarity. Image used for representation.&nbsp;
i

India’s farmers have been protesting in the biting cold winter for over 70 days, and now their struggle against the contentious farm laws has started to garner international support.

Ever since singer-actor Rihanna, with over a hundred million followers of her own, tweeted about the farmers’ protest, various figures of international acclaim have come forward with their expressions of solidarity. These include climate activist Reta Thunberg, youtuber Lily Singh, Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa, lawmakers from different countries, as well as other popular entertainers from all over the world.

Here are some of the tweets by international celebrities, in support of farmers in India.

Greta Thunberg’s tweet in support of the farmers’ protest
Greta Thunberg’s tweet in support of the farmers’ protest
(Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, United States Congressman Jim Costa said, “Unfolding events in India are troubling,” and informed that as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he is closely monitoring the situation.

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
British MP Claudia Webbe, too expressed her solidarity with farmers.

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)

YouTuber Lilly Singh tweeted her thanks to Rihanna and said this is a ‘humanity issue’.

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)

Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa also took to Twitter to show support with the farmers and asked: “What in the human rights violations is going on?!”

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
American blogger Amanda Cerny took to Instagram to point out that, “The world is watching.”

(Image: Instagram)
(Image: Instagram)

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party wrote: “Thank you Rihanna, for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed.”

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris also expressed her support and said: “We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

She also said: “Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else.“

(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)

MORE DETAILS

According to NDTV, a petition has been filed in the UK parliament, calling for the safety of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has put out a statement saying, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be taken.”

He also said: “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

