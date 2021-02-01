Old Video of Crowd in Support of Cops Revived Amid Farmers’ Stir
The video started doing the rounds after clashes broke out between farmers and the cops on 26 January.
A viral video in which a crowd can be heard chanting, “Modiji lath bajao hum tumhare saath hai, Delhi police lath bajao hum tumhare saath hai,” [Modi Ji hit them down, we are with you, Delhi Police hit them down, we are with you] is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ agitation where locals are asking the cops to remove the farmers from the protest sites using force.
CLAIM
The video started doing the rounds after clashes broke out between farmers and the cops and the protesting farmers entered Delhi’s Red Fort during the 26 January Kisan Gantantra Parade.
The video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of those frames. This directed us to a the same video uploaded by a user on Facebook in December 2019.
We also found a report dated 27 December 2019 by Lokmat News which mentioned that the video is from a pro-CAA rally organised in Haryana.
The report further mentioned that the video was shared by Jawahar Yadav, a BJP leader.
(An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.)
Clearly, an old video from a pro-CAA rally organised in 2019 has been revived to insinuate that it shows people encouraging the government and cops to remove protesting farmers with force.
