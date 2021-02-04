Anna Hazare Joins BJP? No, Viral Image With Nadda Is Edited

Activist Anna Hazare’s face has been edited on to that of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, in an image with party President JP Nadda. The picture has gone viral with a false claim that Hazare has joined the ruling party.

This comes after the 84-year-old activist called off his indefinite fast against the three new farm laws, claiming that some of his demands have been agreed upon by the Centre.